Howden buys A-Plan to create £4bn GWP broker

Howden has agreed to buy personal lines High Street broker A-Plan for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will create a business with £4bn in gross written premium, 1.5m customers and 100 locations.

Carl Shuker will continue to lead A-Plan Group as CEO, reporting to José Manuel González, CEO Howden Broking Group. Chris Evans will become chairman of A-Plan Group in addition to his role as deputy CEO, Howden UK. Max Carruthers, chairman, A-Plan Group, will