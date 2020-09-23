Howden buys A-Plan to create £4bn GWP broker
Howden has agreed to buy personal lines High Street broker A-Plan for an undisclosed sum.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will create a business with £4bn in gross written premium, 1.5m customers and 100 locations.
Carl Shuker will continue to lead A-Plan Group as CEO, reporting to José Manuel González, CEO Howden Broking Group. Chris Evans will become chairman of A-Plan Group in addition to his role as deputy CEO, Howden UK. Max Carruthers, chairman, A-Plan Group, will
