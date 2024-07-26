Dual eyes up Bristol and Manchester for new regional offices

Dual is targeting Bristol and Manchester for the two regional offices previously promised this year, Insurance Age can reveal.

In April Insurance Age broke the news that the Howden-owned managing general agent would be opening the UK offices, aiming for 12 to 15 staff in each, to build its regional broker business.

“We are making good progress on our plans and are now beginning the build-out of our team and developing our proposition,” Dual UK CEO Simon McGinn confirmed.

“We believe that the insurance markets in both Bristol and Manchester offer good opportunity to build expert-led offices for trading and underwriting