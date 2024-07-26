Zurich invests $60m in cyber provider Cowbell

Zurich Insurance Group has invested $60m (£46.65m) in Cowbell, a provider of cyber insurance for SMEs.

The investment has taken Cowbell’s total raise to date to $202m.

Cowbell officially launched in the UK market in April 2023, with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers.

The US cyber expert rolled out its standalone offering to the UK, Cowbell Prime One, aimed at SMEs and mid-market businesses, the following September.

This January it expanded its cyber appetite from SMEs to £1bn turnover firms.

According to Cowbell, it