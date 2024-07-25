Ghost broker sentenced for £17,000 Instagram insurance scam
Wahidullah Usmani, 22, of Prayle Grove, Cricklewood, has been sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for making £17,618 by selling invalid car insurance policies on Instagram.
In January 2021, LV General Insurance referred the case to the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department.
The fraud team at LV had identified a motor insurance policy it suspected was fraudulent. The policyholder told the insurer they had purchased insurance from a broker who used an Instagram account called @cheap_car_insurance_quotes.
The account claimed customers could “save up to 60% on every quote”.
Further enquiries showed that the account was linked to Usmani and that he
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Charles Manchester: Reflections on a career in insurance
Charles Manchester shares his reflections on the challenges and achievements during his time in the market as well as the outlook for MGAs and opportunities for the sector.
Clarke starts at WTW as president of risk and broking
WTW has confirmed the arrival of Lucy Clarke as president of risk and broking, with Adam Garrard taking on the new role of chairman of risk and broking.
CII adds SEIB CEO Middleton to board
The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Suzy Middleton, CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, to engagement board member of personal finance, along with two other selections.
Ex-APPG chair and MP Craig Tracey looking forward to new challenge
Former insurance broker and MP Craig Tracey told Insurance Age he was not looking to make a “snap decision” on his future after losing his seat in the general election.
Allianz’s Hobbs, Arch’s Peters, Aviva’s Martin and Zurich’s Nichols to join panel at Broker Expo 2024
Insurance Age is delighted to reveal the first panel at the Broker Expo 2024 and it has a lot of insurer star power.
Broking Success: Fiercely independent
Paul Wadsworth, managing director of FR Ball, is looking to grow the business to £24m gross written premiums as it aims to offer soft landings for acquisitions.
People Moves: 15 – 19 July 2024
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Former Premium Credit bosses resurrect ‘tifco’ brand for new venture
The Insurance Finance Consultants (tifco) has formally launched today with the aim of supporting all firms, including brokers, that offer insurance premium finance.