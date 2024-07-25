Insurance Age

Ghost broker sentenced for £17,000 Instagram insurance scam

fraud
    • By Rosie Simms

    2 minutes

Wahidullah Usmani, 22, of Prayle Grove, Cricklewood, has been sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for making £17,618 by selling invalid car insurance policies on Instagram.

In January 2021, LV General Insurance referred the case to the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department.

The fraud team at LV had identified a motor insurance policy it suspected was fraudulent. The policyholder told the insurer they had purchased insurance from a broker who used an Instagram account called @cheap_car_insurance_quotes.

The account claimed customers could “save up to 60% on every quote”.

Further enquiries showed that the account was linked to Usmani and that he

