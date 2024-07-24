The Broker Investment Group ups stake in Glowsure to 49%

The Broker Investment Group has increased its stake in Droxford-based Glowsure Insurance Brokers to 49%, having first invested in 2017.

The commercial broker has £5m of gross written premium and a team of 17 people. Its specialisms include contractors, public liability and tradesman insurance. It also offers property insurance ranging from commercial and high net worth to landlords and blocks of flats.

The business is owned and run by husband-and-wife team Wesley and Rebecca Haynes, with mum Kerry Haynes as the finance director.

According to TBIG, the additional funds