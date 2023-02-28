Profits and turnover up at Reich in 2022
Reich Insurance Brokers increased revenue organically by 10.4% to £14.68m in the year to 31 March 2022.
The financial results, released in a filing at Companies House, showed post-tax profits at the Top 75 UK broker jumped year-on-year by nearly £450,000 to £4.04m.£5.8m
Ebitda was also up from £5.17m to £5.8m.
The debt-free Manchester-headquartered broker’s headcount rose over the 12 months by two to 112 people.
The directors reported in the filing: “The company has been able to increase both turnover and profitability against the results for
