Cyber outage insured losses estimated at up to $1.5bn
CyberCube has estimated preliminary global insured losses for the standalone cyber insurance market from the CrowdStrike IT outage last week at between $400m (£310m) and $1.5bn (£1.16bn).Check quotes
Consumer Intelligence has urged customers to check home and motor insurance quotes received during the global IT crisis.
It found increases in home insurance prices were recorded for 17 brands on Friday with four seeing average rises ranging from 32% to 65% for annual premiums. The average annual premiums rose by £439 for one insurer.
Consumer Intelligence suggested the disappearance of some key underwriters contributed to these increases.
However, the experts continued that pricing
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Ghost broker sentenced for £17,000 Instagram insurance scam
Wahidullah Usmani, 22, of Prayle Grove, Cricklewood, has been sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for making £17,618 by selling invalid car insurance policies on Instagram.
Charles Manchester: Reflections on a career in insurance
Charles Manchester shares his reflections on the challenges and achievements during his time in the market as well as the outlook for MGAs and opportunities for the sector.
The Broker Investment Group ups stake in Glowsure to 49%
The Broker Investment Group has increased its stake in Droxford-based Glowsure Insurance Brokers to 49%, having first invested in 2017.
Which? finds 48% of people making claims experience at least one problem
Which? has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to take tough action against firms over claims handling failures, arguing consumers are suffering from “significant harm”.
UK pricing continues down – Marsh
Insurance rates in the UK fell 3% in the second quarter of 2024, continuing on the downwards trajectory from the previous three months, according to the latest research by Marsh.
IFB warns of increasing danger as ghost broking rises 6%
UK insurers reported a 6% rise in ghost broking activity on social media last year, according to the Insurance Fraud Bureau as it warned the threat of people being duped would continue to increase with the growth of financial strain.
Clear buys book and assets of Maynard Milton Insurance Services
Clear Group has bought the book and assets of £4.9m gross written premium Southend-on-Sea based broker Maynard Milton Insurance Services.
Whistleblowing to FCA slips back
The Financial Conduct Authority received 253 reports from whistleblowers between April and June, down on the same period of last year and the first quarter of 2024.