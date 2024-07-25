Cyber outage insured losses estimated at up to $1.5bn

CyberCube has estimated preliminary global insured losses for the standalone cyber insurance market from the CrowdStrike IT outage last week at between $400m (£310m) and $1.5bn (£1.16bn).

Check quotes

Consumer Intelligence has urged customers to check home and motor insurance quotes received during the global IT crisis.

It found increases in home insurance prices were recorded for 17 brands on Friday with four seeing average rises ranging from 32% to 65% for annual premiums. The average annual premiums rose by £439 for one insurer.

Consumer Intelligence suggested the disappearance of some key underwriters contributed to these increases.

However, the experts continued that pricing