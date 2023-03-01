Insurance Age

Howden confirms Reich takeover

Howden has confirmed Insurance Age’s exclusive story that it has bought Reich Insurance Group.

Howden noted that the purchase, revealed earlier today, marked “a significant step in its expansion in the North West of England”.

Reich adds £120m of gross written premium and 140 staff to Howden.

The Manchester-headquartered broker, which will become Howden’s northern hub, featured in Insurance Age’s Top 75 UK brokers listing.

According to Howden, Reich was “one of the top 10 independent insurance brokers in the UK”.

Courted

Reich has long been courted by consolidators, making the deal a

