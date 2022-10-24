Close Brothers boss Seán Kemple hails broker investment and promises more efficiency to come
Close Brothers Premium Finance now trades with 1,650 UK brokers and a further 150 firms in the Republic of Ireland, managing director Seán Kemple has confirmed as he committed to growing the reach even further.
“Our relationships with our brokers are incredibly strong. We have put a significant focus on that over the last year,” he told Insurance Age.
“Our focus is to grow within our brokers and grow the number of brokers that we deal with.”
Despite the rise from a previously reported 1,600 brokers across the UK and Ireland, Close Brothers posted a 4% drop in premium finance to £1bn in the year to 31 July.
Kemple explained that there had been less demand in personal lines over the past 24 months due
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.