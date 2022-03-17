HCF targeting doubling in five years

“In the next five years we would like to double,” Heath Crawford and Foster director Paul Weinberg has revealed to Insurance Age.

The business reached £20m of gross written premium and a headcount of 35 when it announced the purchases of Southend-on-Sea based Merenda & Co and Leigh-on-Sea based Essex Financial Management earlier this week.

This has taken the total number of deals to five in just over a year.

HCF bought GSI (Edmonton) in February 2021 having snapped up ABA Group and Bradshaw