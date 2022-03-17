HCF targeting doubling in five years
“In the next five years we would like to double,” Heath Crawford and Foster director Paul Weinberg has revealed to Insurance Age.
The business reached £20m of gross written premium and a headcount of 35 when it announced the purchases of Southend-on-Sea based Merenda & Co and Leigh-on-Sea based Essex Financial Management earlier this week.
This has taken the total number of deals to five in just over a year.
HCF bought GSI (Edmonton) in February 2021 having snapped up ABA Group and Bradshaw
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- RSA reveals 2021 losses from continuing operations
- Broker Satisfaction Survey: Aviva triumphs in Financial Lines
- JMG Group buys Northampton broker to continue expansion
- People Moves: 14 - 18 March 2022
- Interview: Paul Havenhand – CEO Kingsbridge Group
- ICO cracks down on firms’ nuisance ‘appliance insurance’ calls
- Atrium expresses deep regret over misconduct after Lloyd’s issues £1.05m fine