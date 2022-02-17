Insurer payments for settled BI claims top £1bn
The latest data from the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed that insurers’ final payments to settle Covid-19 business interruption claims has broken through the £1bn barrier to £1.007bn.
The updated figures showed that as of 7 February the total had grown from £968m in January.
This came as the number of claims agreed and paid in full rose by 1,149 month-on-month to 30,176.
With more customers getting final payments interim payments have dropped from 3,358 cases to 3,029. It has reduced
