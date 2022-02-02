Ofsted finds Davies' apprenticeship programme "requires improvement"

Ofsted has stated that insurance training provider Davies Learning Solutions “requires improvement” across quality of education, leadership and management and apprenticeships, Insurance Age can reveal.

The government body completed an inspection of the learning provider in November 2021. The business, which was established in January 2015 as FWD Training and Consultancy, was bought by Davies Group in September 2019 and rebranded to Davies Learning Solutions in 2020.

In the report, which was