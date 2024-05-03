MGA ARMD on track to hit 12,000 policy target after broker-only pivot

ARMD is on track to hit its target of 12,000 products sold this year with plans to launch on Acturis in July, according to co-founder Alan Hickman.

The insurtech formed a managing general agent to launch its first broker product ‘ARMD tools in transit’ in December last year, which gives 24/7 protection for tradespeople’s tools left in a van up to the value of £10,000. Hickman, pictured, claimed the product has since had triggered an “awful lot of interest and approaches”.

He wouldn’t comment on how many of these policies the business has sold so far in 2024, but noted it is on track to meet the 12,000 products target this year.

ARMD is