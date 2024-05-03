Insurance Age

FCA warns on Tempcover clone

Warning sign
The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning of fraudsters trying to scam people by pretending to be short-term car insurance specialist broker Tempcover including on TikTok.

The watchdog raised the alarm on 1 May listing address details, phone numbers and websites for the scammers. The FCA also flagged the social media details for Tempcarsinsure / tempcarsinsured.

At the time of writing, the websites and TikTok pages remain live. However, the website includes the message: “Attention! Insurance checkout page issue: under maintenance. Please return in 24 hours. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

The FCA stressed the clone has no connection to Tempcover and supplied the

