Committee calls out FCA response to concerns on investigation transparency proposal

The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee has hit out at the Financial Conduct Authority, demanding a specific response to its request for a delay in proposals to name firms under investigation.

Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, chair of the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee, previously wrote to Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the FCA on 18 April questioning the proposal.

In the original letter he outlined the committee’s view that the proposal risks a disproportionate effect on firms named and the overall integrity of the market. The letter set out 11 questions in order to assess the likely impact of the proposals.

Therese Chambers and Steve Smart, joint executive directors of