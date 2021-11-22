FSCS confirms MCE Insurance Company has failed

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared that MCE Insurance Company Limited has failed.

The Gibraltar-based company sold motorbike, private car, van and commercial vehicle insurance products in the UK through broker MCE Insurance.

FSCS confirmed that the broker is not part of the administration process.

Solvency

MCE’s chief executive officer Julian Edwards told Insurance Age last week that the company’s insurance arm had been put into run-off following difficulties