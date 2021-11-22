FSCS confirms MCE Insurance Company has failed
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared that MCE Insurance Company Limited has failed.
The Gibraltar-based company sold motorbike, private car, van and commercial vehicle insurance products in the UK through broker MCE Insurance.
FSCS confirmed that the broker is not part of the administration process.
Solvency
MCE’s chief executive officer Julian Edwards told Insurance Age last week that the company’s insurance arm had been put into run-off following difficulties
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Video Q&A: Zego B2B commercial director Ines Feracci
- Marsh overhauls management team
- Aventus develops digital underwriting platform
- MCE cites Solvency II as reason for run-off of Gibraltar-based insurance arm
- Foley flags Axa transformation programme
- Ardonagh reports growth in income in Q3 2021 update
- Ex Be Wiser boss Mark Bower-Dyke launches consultancy firm