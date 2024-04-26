My Insurance Downtime: Richard Webb, Pen Underwriting

Richard Webb, MD of UK financial lines & specialist liability, Pen Underwriting, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance covering politics podcasts, a love of indie music and completing an Olympic distance triathlon.

Screen Time

Am definitely more a cinema-than-sofa man for screen time. In my house, I am known for being up for watching most movies, as I love a good epic although not averse to the odd cheesy film too. Have just seen Dune 2 and could join Gladiator or Master and Commander at any point in the film and still know exactly what is going on.

I am less likely to binge a TV series but I do enjoy watching a good crime drama like Breaking Bad, or the escapism of Game of Thrones.

Music Time

I love live