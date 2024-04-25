Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Arch Insurance UK’s Mike Bottle

Mike Bottle, SVP, strategy and distribution at Arch Insurance UK regional division, tells delegates not to overcommit and book meetings wisely, explains why Arch’s stand offers a great space for productive conversations, and outlines his love for the Stone Roses.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Arch does have a stand and we can be found at D50. Biba has always provided one of the best events to engage with the broking community. So for Arch, we’ve looked to make the most of that by ensuring our stand offers the best possible space to have as many productive conversations with brokers as possible.

And we’ve also managed to find just enough room for a barista serving fresh coffee!

What tip