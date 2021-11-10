Sabre expands into motorcycle insurance with MCE underwriting deal

Sabre Insurance Group has signed an agreement with MCE Insurance to become the exclusive underwriter for policies issued by MCE, effective immediately.

The motor insurer noted that, under the terms of the agreement, Sabre will have complete control of pricing, claims handling and reserving.

It added that it has also received access to MCE’s multi-year claims and policy data which will be combined with Sabre’s digital pricing techniques.

According to Sabre, the business is not paying a