The Blog Spot: Ardonagh and Broker Network - will this lockdown family reunion have a happy ending?

With Broker Network returning to the fold, Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift reflects on why Ardonagh Group is looking Back to the Future as its plots post pandemic growth.

Roll back to March 23 – you might remember it as the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally announced the strict lockdown in the UK in light of Covid-19.

That was 2020.

Coincidentally, in 2016 the day marked the day Towergate sold its majority shareholding in Broker Network to Highbridge for £46m [less than half it paid for the business in 2007] as it announced its 2015 results.

Why are these two linked?

Because the announcement yesterday that Ardonagh [as the Towergate Group is now known] has brought back Broker Network, [as part of the Bravo Group] into the fold is among the clearest indications yet that its management and backers believe that the business is well beyond turnaround and opportunities abound post-pandemic.

The deal came as Ardonagh announced $500m notes offering and flagged a £1.6bn equity valuation, showing it is very much believes it is back on the front foot as it seeks an end game of trade sale, private equity swap out or IPO.

It is a marked contrast to March 2016 when the language was about identifying “the actions needed to stabilise the business and to create a platform for growth” [chair John Tiner] and having “a good line of sight to what needs to be done, how much it’s going to cost, how long it’s going to take” [CEO David Ross].

That sounded like a business that had lost it way and was seeking a path to return to its heyday.

Ambition

Speaking yesterday Ross commented: “Today’s announcements represent an important step in the continued development of Ardonagh’s multi-product and multi-channel platform through sustained focus on organic growth and selective acquisition strategy, as we continue in our ambition to excel as the largest independent insurance broker in the United Kingdom and amongst the largest globally.

“Our highly diversified business has enabled us to remain resilient as we navigate the recent challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

And yes there will be challenges, but there will be winners and losers, and Ardonagh seems to be very much of the opinion it can be on the podium having done the hard work over the last four years.

They do say fortune favours the brave, and given that Covid-19 is predicted to offer a possible boon in terms of hardening premiums and ‘flight to quality’, it seems that Ardonagh has found a four leaf clover in a drawer and that by both accident AND design it now has a once in a decade opportunity to make hay.

Members

Of course, there is the small job of convincing Broker Network’s members the deal is good given how loudly it trumpeted it independence from Towergate in 2016. And I am sure some might start looking at other options.

But in all likelihood the vast majority will stay because stability in unstable times [excuse the cliché] should not be underestimated.

With UK General returning to Primary Group ownership on the same day, 22 June 2020 was very much like a day of family reunions. Given the Covid-19 lock down is now also easing, this seemed like a good metaphor for insurance looking both back to the past and happier, simpler times; and forwards to a potentially brighter future, if it can hold its nerve.

Jonathan Swift is content director for Insurance Age and Insurance Post.