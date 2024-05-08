JMG seals second deal of the week

JMG Group has bought Hamilton Robertson Insurance Brokers, adding £15m of gross written premium to the business.

It is the second deal of the week for the fast growing consolidator, having already snapped up Surrey-based insurance broker SIA Insurance.

The latest purchase has been made through Greenwood Moreland. JMG moved into the Scottish market in 2022, when it backed the management buyout of the Hamilton-based broker.

HRIB has offices in Glasgow and London, and a specialist motor insurance division – C&A Mackie Insurance Brokers – employing 25 people.

The acquisition takes Greenwood Moreland’s headcount