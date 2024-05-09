TBIG increases stake in Hathaway & Cope to 75%
The Broker Investment Group has increased its ownership of Hathaway & Cope, a managing general agent with delegated authority, to 75%.
West Yorkshire-based Hathaway & Cope provides specialist public and employers liability insurance, contractors’ all-risks and excess of loss insurance to retail insurance brokers.
TBIG originally took a stake in the MGA in October 2022. Under Dave Ransley’s leadership, Hathaway & Cope has doubled its gross written premiums to £6m by expanding the distribution network.
Ransely, managing director of Hathaway & Cope, remains at the forefront of the business moving forward.Partnership
Ransley said: “I
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Aurora launches policy in partnership with Axa
Managing general agent (MGM) Aurora has launched its second specialist offering, a management liability policy in partnership with Axa.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Sedgwick’s Mark Gilbert
Mark Gilbert, strategic client director and head of corporate at Sedgwick, teases a shaken, not stirred surprise on its stand, reminisces about playing Steve Davis at pool and describes Biba as the Crufts for insurance.
Broker Insights launches AI-enabled Propensity Lens
Broker Insights has unveiled a product designed to improve efficiency for insurers by helping to predict the possibility they will win business.
FCA chair admits surprise at “stern reaction” to name-and-shame proposals
The chair of the Financial Conduct Authority has admitted that it was not expecting such a “stern reaction” to its consultation on its “name-and-shame” proposals.
Arch expands terrorism insurance solution
Arch Insurance UK regional division has enhanced its standalone terrorism insurance product for businesses across the country, available via its new broker portal.
EY predicts three years of slowing premium income growth for insurers
EY has forecast UK non-life insurance premium income growth will slow to 7% in 2024, from 8.7% in 2023, dropping again to 5.1% in 2025 and 3.8% in 2026.
ABI records 3% home premiums rise in Q1
Average home insurance premiums for buildings and contents cover rose by 3% to £375 in the first quarter of this year, pushing the year-on-year rise up to 19%, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Partners& launches apprenticeship scheme
Partners& has launched an apprenticeship scheme – named “16 to CEO” – to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to explore the insurance industry as a viable career.
Most read
- Cost-of-living crisis pushes up premium finance demand
- Ardonagh strikes A$2.3bn PSC deal
- Acrisure expands in southern England with two buys
- Biba Conference 2024 countdown: RSA’s Steve Scott
- FCA chair admits surprise at “stern reaction” to name-and-shame proposals
- In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?