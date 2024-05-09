Insurance Age

TBIG increases stake in Hathaway & Cope to 75%

    • By Rosie Simms

The Broker Investment Group has increased its ownership of Hathaway & Cope, a managing general agent with delegated authority, to 75%.

West Yorkshire-based Hathaway & Cope provides specialist public and employers liability insurance, contractors’ all-risks and excess of loss insurance to retail insurance brokers.

TBIG originally took a stake in the MGA in October 2022. Under Dave Ransley’s leadership, Hathaway & Cope has doubled its gross written premiums to £6m by expanding the distribution network.

Ransely, managing director of Hathaway & Cope, remains at the forefront of the business moving forward.

Partnership

Ransley said: “I

