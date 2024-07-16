Insurance Age

UK Broker Awards 2024 shortlist announced

Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2024 UK Broker Awards.

Held as part of UK Broker Week, the market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking sector will take place on 10 October at Vox, Birmingham NEC.

Full Shortlist

Broker Choice – Schemes insurer of the Year

  • Axa Commercial
  • Ecclesiastical
  • Hiscox

Broker Choice – MGA of the Year

  • C-Quence
  • Direct Commercial
  • DUAL
  • Geo Underwriting
  • Jensten Underwriting
  • Kingsbridge
  • NBS Underwriting
  • Instant Underwriting
  • Pen Underwriting
  • Prestige Underwriting
  • Rokstone

Broker Choice – Mid-Corporate Insurer of the Year

  • Allianz
  • Arch
  • Aviva
  • Axa Commercial
  • Chubb
  • Markel
  • QBE
  • RSA
  • Zurich

Broker Choice – Network of the Year

  • Bravo Networks
  • Cobra Network
  • Hedron Network
  • Movo Partnership
  • WTW Network

Broker Choice – Personal Lines Insurer of the Year

  • Ageas
  • Allianz
  • Aviva
  • Chubb
  • Hiscox
  • Sabre

Broker Choice – SME Insurer of the Year

  • Allianz
  • Aviva
  • Axa Commercial
  • NIG
  • Zurich

Achievement Award

  • To be announced on the night

Broker Personality of the Year

  • To be announced on the night

Broker Start-up of the Year

  • Shortlist to come

Broker Support Partner of the Year

  • Bravo Networks
  • FullCircl
  • Ignite, a Verisk Business
  • Kingsbridge
  • Movo Partnership

Claims Team of the Year

  • Alps
  • Anthony James Insurance Brokers
  • Ascend Broking Group 
  • Insurance2Go
  • Pound Gates Insurance Brokers
  • Quality Care Group

Commercial Lines Brokers of the Year

  • Ascend Broking Group
  • CentriCity
  • Clegg Gifford
  • Kingfisher Insurance Services
  • Konsileo
  • Marsh (Commercial & Corporate)
  • Partners&
  • Quality Care group
  • Simply Business
  • Thomas Carroll Group 

Community/Small Broker of the Year

  • To be announced on the night

Customer Service Award

  • AllClear Travel Insurance
  • Assist Insurance Services
  • CentriCity
  • Jukes Insurance Brokers
  • London Belgravia Group (also t/a BuildSafe)
  • Lycetts Insurance Brokers
  • Insurance2Go
  • Tapoly

Deal of the year

  • AssuredPartners acquires Romero
  • Jensten acquires One Broker Group
  • Markerstudy acquires Atlanta
  • Kingsbridge and Admiral Liability Scheme
  • Thomas Carroll Group transition to employee ownership

Digital Broker Award

  • Assist Insurance Services
  • Qdos
  • Tapoly
  • Tedaisy insurance group

ESG Broker Champion - Diversity & Inclusion

  • Shortlist to come

ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability Award

  • Naturesave Insurance
  • SUSTAIN Insurance Brokers

Marketing and Customer Engagement Award

  • Compare My Insurance
  • Marsh Commercial
  • Partners&
  • Quality Care Group
  • SEIB Insurance Brokers

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

  • AllClear
  • Assist Insurance Services
  • Co-op Insurance
  • Got You Covered
  • Partners&
  • Tedaisy insurance group

Schemes Broker of the Year

  • Clegg Gifford & Co
  • Cliverton Insurance Brokers
  • Peter James Insurance (part of Kingfisher Insurance)
  • Pound Gates Insurance Brokers
  • Premier Insurance Centre
  • Rowett Insurance Broking
  • Stanmore Insurance Brokers

Training Award

  • Ascend Broking Group
  • Tedaisy Insurance Group 
  • Weir Insurance

Unsung Broker of the Year

  • Shortlist to come

Young Broker of the Year

  • Daniel Bartos, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
  • Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
  • Callum Higgins ACII, Thomas Carroll Group
  • Josh Pollard, Quality Care Group
  • Amber Tomkinson, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

