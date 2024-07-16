UK Broker Awards 2024 shortlist announced

Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2024 UK Broker Awards.

Held as part of UK Broker Week, the market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking sector will take place on 10 October at Vox, Birmingham NEC.

Full Shortlist

Broker Choice – Schemes insurer of the Year

Axa Commercial

Ecclesiastical

Hiscox

Broker Choice – MGA of the Year

C-Quence

Direct Commercial

DUAL

Geo Underwriting

Jensten Underwriting

Kingsbridge

NBS Underwriting

Underwriting Instant Underwriting

Pen Underwriting

Prestige Underwriting

Rokstone

Broker Choice – Mid-Corporate Insurer of the Year

Allianz

Arch

Aviva

Axa Commercial

Chubb

Markel

QBE

RSA

Zurich

Broker Choice – Network of the Year

Bravo Networks

Cobra Network

Hedron Network

Movo Partnership

WTW Network

Broker Choice – Personal Lines Insurer of the Year

Ageas

Allianz

Aviva

Chubb

Hiscox

Sabre

Broker Choice – SME Insurer of the Year

Allianz

Aviva

Axa Commercial

NIG

Zurich

Achievement Award

To be announced on the night

Broker Personality of the Year

To be announced on the night

Broker Start-up of the Year

Shortlist to come

Broker Support Partner of the Year

Bravo Networks

FullCircl

Ignite, a Verisk Business

Kingsbridge

Movo Partnership

Claims Team of the Year

Alps

Anthony James Insurance Brokers

Ascend Broking Group

Insurance2Go

Pound Gates Insurance Brokers

Quality Care Group

Commercial Lines Brokers of the Year

Ascend Broking Group

CentriCity

Clegg Gifford

Kingfisher Insurance Services

Konsileo

Marsh (Commercial & Corporate)

Corporate) Partners&

Quality Care group

Simply Business

Thomas Carroll Group

Community/Small Broker of the Year

To be announced on the night

Customer Service Award

AllClear Travel Insurance

Assist Insurance Services

CentriCity

Jukes Insurance Brokers

London Belgravia Group (also t/a BuildSafe)

Lycetts Insurance Brokers

Insurance2Go

Tapoly

Deal of the year

AssuredPartners acquires Romero

Jensten acquires One Broker Group

Markerstudy acquires Atlanta

Kingsbridge and Admiral Liability Scheme

Thomas Carroll Group transition to employee ownership

Digital Broker Award

Assist Insurance Services

Qdos

Tapoly

Tedaisy insurance group

ESG Broker Champion - Diversity & Inclusion

Shortlist to come

ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability Award

Naturesave Insurance

SUSTAIN Insurance Brokers

Marketing and Customer Engagement Award

Compare My Insurance

Marsh Commercial

Partners&

Quality Care Group

SEIB Insurance Brokers

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

AllClear

Assist Insurance Services

Co-op Insurance

Got You Covered

Partners&

Tedaisy insurance group

Schemes Broker of the Year

Clegg Gifford & Co

Co Cliverton Insurance Brokers

Peter James Insurance (part of Kingfisher Insurance)

Pound Gates Insurance Brokers

Premier Insurance Centre

Rowett Insurance Broking

Stanmore Insurance Brokers

Training Award

Ascend Broking Group

Tedaisy Insurance Group

Weir Insurance

Unsung Broker of the Year

Shortlist to come

Young Broker of the Year

Daniel Bartos, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

Callum Higgins ACII , Thomas Carroll Group

, Thomas Carroll Group Josh Pollard, Quality Care Group

Amber Tomkinson, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

