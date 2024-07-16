UK Broker Awards 2024 shortlist announced
Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2024 UK Broker Awards.
Held as part of UK Broker Week, the market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking sector will take place on 10 October at Vox, Birmingham NEC.
Full Shortlist
Broker Choice – Schemes insurer of the Year
- Axa Commercial
- Ecclesiastical
- Hiscox
Broker Choice – MGA of the Year
- C-Quence
- Direct Commercial
- DUAL
- Geo Underwriting
- Jensten Underwriting
- Kingsbridge
- NBS Underwriting
- Instant Underwriting
- Pen Underwriting
- Prestige Underwriting
- Rokstone
Broker Choice – Mid-Corporate Insurer of the Year
- Allianz
- Arch
- Aviva
- Axa Commercial
- Chubb
- Markel
- QBE
- RSA
- Zurich
Broker Choice – Network of the Year
- Bravo Networks
- Cobra Network
- Hedron Network
- Movo Partnership
- WTW Network
Broker Choice – Personal Lines Insurer of the Year
- Ageas
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Chubb
- Hiscox
- Sabre
Broker Choice – SME Insurer of the Year
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Axa Commercial
- NIG
- Zurich
Achievement Award
- To be announced on the night
Broker Personality of the Year
- To be announced on the night
Broker Start-up of the Year
- Shortlist to come
Broker Support Partner of the Year
- Bravo Networks
- FullCircl
- Ignite, a Verisk Business
- Kingsbridge
- Movo Partnership
Claims Team of the Year
- Alps
- Anthony James Insurance Brokers
- Ascend Broking Group
- Insurance2Go
- Pound Gates Insurance Brokers
- Quality Care Group
Commercial Lines Brokers of the Year
- Ascend Broking Group
- CentriCity
- Clegg Gifford
- Kingfisher Insurance Services
- Konsileo
- Marsh (Commercial & Corporate)
- Partners&
- Quality Care group
- Simply Business
- Thomas Carroll Group
Community/Small Broker of the Year
- To be announced on the night
Customer Service Award
- AllClear Travel Insurance
- Assist Insurance Services
- CentriCity
- Jukes Insurance Brokers
- London Belgravia Group (also t/a BuildSafe)
- Lycetts Insurance Brokers
- Insurance2Go
- Tapoly
Deal of the year
- AssuredPartners acquires Romero
- Jensten acquires One Broker Group
- Markerstudy acquires Atlanta
- Kingsbridge and Admiral Liability Scheme
- Thomas Carroll Group transition to employee ownership
Digital Broker Award
- Assist Insurance Services
- Qdos
- Tapoly
- Tedaisy insurance group
ESG Broker Champion - Diversity & Inclusion
- Shortlist to come
ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability Award
- Naturesave Insurance
- SUSTAIN Insurance Brokers
Marketing and Customer Engagement Award
- Compare My Insurance
- Marsh Commercial
- Partners&
- Quality Care Group
- SEIB Insurance Brokers
Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- AllClear
- Assist Insurance Services
- Co-op Insurance
- Got You Covered
- Partners&
- Tedaisy insurance group
Schemes Broker of the Year
- Clegg Gifford & Co
- Cliverton Insurance Brokers
- Peter James Insurance (part of Kingfisher Insurance)
- Pound Gates Insurance Brokers
- Premier Insurance Centre
- Rowett Insurance Broking
- Stanmore Insurance Brokers
Training Award
- Ascend Broking Group
- Tedaisy Insurance Group
- Weir Insurance
Unsung Broker of the Year
- Shortlist to come
Young Broker of the Year
- Daniel Bartos, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
- Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
- Callum Higgins ACII, Thomas Carroll Group
- Josh Pollard, Quality Care Group
- Amber Tomkinson, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
