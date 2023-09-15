Markerstudy to merge with Atlanta Group in £1.2bn deal

Markerstudy has today confirmed plans to merge with Ardonagh’s personal lines broking business Atlanta Group, in a deal that creates a business that transacts £3bn of GWP annually and employs 7300 people.

The deal was first touted in May this year and comes on the back of previous Markerstudy swoops for BGL and Clegg Gifford following a £200m investment led by Pollen Street Capital.

The transaction, which is subject to customary conditions (including regulatory approvals), values Atlanta at £1.2bn and will be funded by a new investment led by Pollen Street Capital and Bain Capital Special Situations.

Ardonagh and its related parties will receive a combination of cash and a substantial minority