MGA aims for European growth following management buyout

OneAdvent has completed a management buyout led by managing director Tim Quayle. Quayle will take over the CEO role from founder David Hill, who is also part of the investment and remains as a non-executive director. Since starting the business in 2000 we have been refining our offering and striving to be a partner that goes above and beyond. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to secure the future of our business and help accelerate the growth of our clients. David Hill OneAdvent is a specialist managing general agent which helps other companies, including MGAs

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk