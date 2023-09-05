MGA aims for European growth following management buyout
OneAdvent has completed a management buyout led by managing director Tim Quayle.
Quayle will take over the CEO role from founder David Hill, who is also part of the investment and remains as a non-executive director.
Since starting the business in 2000 we have been refining our offering and striving to be a partner that goes above and beyond. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to secure the future of our business and help accelerate the growth of our clients. David Hill
OneAdvent is a specialist managing general agent which helps other companies, including MGAs
