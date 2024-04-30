Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Commercial Express’ Duncan Pritchard

With the 2024 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference soon upon us, Duncan Pritchard, managing director of Commercial Express, looks forward to productive conversations, and dreams of David Attenborough closing a future event.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

My favourite Biba moment was the opening day of the 2022 conference, simply because we hadn’t been in attendance for a couple of years (Covid) and we could finally get to see so many people face to face.

There is nothing better than seeing brokers and partners in person rather than on Teams or video conferencing. While video conferencing has its advantages, there is a unique value in seeing people face to face, as it allows for more