Canadian brokers praise ‘fantastic leader’ Storah ahead of move to become Aviva UK CEO

UK and Irish insurance brokers can expect their new local Aviva CEO to be an ‘enabler’ who ‘understands the importance of strong broker relationships’, according to their counterparts in Canada.

Earlier this week Jason Storah, who is currently CEO of Aviva Canada, was unveiled as the successor to Adam Winslow, who will take up the role of Direct Line Group CEO in Q1 2024.

Storah, pictured, has led Aviva in Canada for the past four years. In the period the business has grown gross written premium by 34% to become the number two general insurer in the Canadian market.

He has almost 20 years’ experience with Aviva in a variety of roles.

Forward-thinking

Westland’s president and CEO