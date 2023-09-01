Insurance Age

Canadian brokers praise ‘fantastic leader’ Storah ahead of move to become Aviva UK CEO

Jason Storah Aviva
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

UK and Irish insurance brokers can expect their new local Aviva CEO to be an ‘enabler’ who ‘understands the importance of strong broker relationships’, according to their counterparts in Canada.

Earlier this week Jason Storah, who is currently CEO of Aviva Canada, was unveiled as the successor to Adam Winslow, who will take up the role of Direct Line Group CEO in Q1 2024.

Storah, pictured, has led Aviva in Canada for the past four years. In the period the business has grown gross written premium by 34% to become the number two general insurer in the Canadian market.

He has almost 20 years’ experience with Aviva in a variety of roles.

Forward-thinking

Westland’s president and CEO

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

Opinion: Unlocking broker growth through consolidation

Private equity has a long and successful history of driving success in the insurance sector through consolidation. Inflexion partner and head of financial services Andrea Bertolini shares his thoughts on partnerships between firms and investors.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: