My Perfect Broker Week: Aon’s Alexa Owen

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Alexa Owen, head of private clients at Aon, shares her thoughts.

What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?

I like to organise my week as best I can. Monday tends to be a working-from-home/admin day, but I am also studying for my Advanced Diploma in Leadership, so I block some time out for that as well.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?

I love being in the office, so while there is an expectation that 50% of our time is in the office, I tend to do three days a week. Monday and Friday at home, generally speaking.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

Planning sessions are my favourite – I’m not one for having a meeting for the sake of it, nor do I feel the need to have a meeting about another meeting!

As my team are spread all over the country, in-person isn’t always possible but we have 2-3 whole team meetings a year to plan and to collaborate with each other as I think you get so much more out of an in-person meeting.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

Where it’s not a “tick box” meeting – I want to go over the figures, I want to have a deeper dive on some of the stats and to look at how we can further enhance the partnership.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?

Time away from my laptop screen – a walk around the shops or a nice lunch out with a friend. Unfortunately, I do tend to have a lot of lunches at my desk but I’m trying to get better at actually stepping away and switching off for a little bit.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking; what is the best after work event you have recently attended?

Every year we organise a Charity Treasure Hunt around Leeds – we bring together all different areas of the business and different insurer partners and raise lots of money for a local charity. It’s always a fantastic event!

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

I try to involve everyone in everything – I want them to be able to see that what they do makes a difference to the business. I also ensure I acknowledge and celebrate those who are doing well be it a great renewal result or a new business win.

Have you had a ‘workation’?

I had to Google what this was. So no, I haven’t had a workation.

What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?

Not sure my family would appreciate me going off somewhere just to work, but if I could, it would likely be a European city, probably Paris – I enjoy the hustle and bustle of places, not really a countryside girl or a beach girl!

On Friday evening, how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

My weeks can be pretty intense and so I quite like a trip to our local pub, spend some time with my family and then come home for a takeaway! Nothing exciting but something I look forward to.

Alexa will be part of the panel Unlocking the potential opportunities of a high net worth customer base at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.

