Blog: Who will replace Steve White as Biba CEO?

Seven days on from Steve White dropping the biggest Biba Conference bombshell since Boris Johnson announced he was running for the Tory leadership, Jonathan Swift considers who might be among the early front runners to replace White as the trade body’s CEO.

At last week’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, if you were not discussing Markerstudy’s proposed deal for Atlanta, then you might well have been speculating about who will succeed Steve White, the trade association’s boss.

After a decade at the helm, White chose his opening address at the event to tell assembled delegates that he was retiring in the autumn, making Manchester 2023 his last as head of Biba.

Since the announcement, the Insurance Age team and I have been