Kitsune enters administration after reinsurance renewal declined
Specialist motor managing general agent Kitsune Associates has entered administration after its reinsurance renewal was declined.
On its website the business reports Peter Kubik and Brian Johnson of UHY Hacker Young LLP were appointed joint administrators on 14 November 2022 adding: “The joint administrators are continuing to trade the business to enable the existing policies to be run off. Existing policies are not affected, however no new business is being offered.
“The affairs, business and assets of Kitsune Associates Limited are being managed by the joint administrators, acting as agents without personal liability.”
