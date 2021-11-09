Profile: Licence to chill - GRP's group CEO Mike Bruce

To describe Global Risk Partners (GRP) group CEO Mike Bruce as the 007 of insurance is perhaps an unexpected move. After all, a licence to buy and build is slightly different from a licence to kill. But his early work experience sometimes found him in the middle of some Bond-like scenes.

After studying mathematics and physics at the University of York, Bruce embarked on a somewhat unusual career path, beginning at IT and management consultancy Logica where, among other projects, he built a