Gallagher divestment deal aborted after WTW/Aon merger breaks down

Gallagher has confirmed that its deal to buy certain Willis Towers Watson (WTW) operations for $3.57bn (£3.53bn) has been called off.

The agreement was first announced on 12 May and at the time it was described as an “important step” toward closing Aon’s proposed $30bn deal for WTW.

However, the Aon/WTW merger collapsed yesterday after the two businesses “reached an impasse with the US Department of Justice”, which launched a civil antitrust lawsuit to block the deal in June.

