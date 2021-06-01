And finally - June 2021

Pet of the month - Ian, Mark Noble from Romero Insurance Brokers’ dog

“Ian is a five-year-old Old English Sheepdog. He is my hiking buddy and keeps me on the right path. He can sniff a countryside stile at 200 yards! We can mostly be found high up in the Yorkshire Dales. Like the pied piper, he seems to attract a following of sheep. He’s not keen on the barbers, preferring the shaggy look.”

Charity corner

Naturesave, which describes itself as an ethical insurance provider, has hit its target