Third deal in a week for Seventeen Group as it snaps up Cornwall-based broker

Seventeen Group has bought Cornwall-based Christopher Rowe (CRL) for an undisclosed sum.

This is the firm’s third deal in under a week and follows its purchases of Ryan Insurance Group in Ipswich and Ruislip-based Pinner Risk Solutions.

Seventeen Group said in a statement that CRL was established in 1984 by Christopher Rowe and specialises in the marine sector and associated trades as well as personal lines.

The business, now owned by Rowe’s wife Kathleen, employs eight staff in its Penzance