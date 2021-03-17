Insurance Age

Nexus-owned Xenia buys Status Credit

Deal
Credit insurance and surety specialist Xenia Broking Group has entered into an agreement to buy the trade credit business of Status Credit Insurance Brokers.

Status is a specialist trade credit broking business based in East Sussex and the transaction is set to complete in April 2021.

Xenia stated that it will integrate Status’s trade credit business with its Credit Risk Solutions (CRS) operations.

Xenia Broking Group was launched by Nexus Group in 2019, when the business merged its broking

