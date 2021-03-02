Insurance Age

Inflexion reveals fresh broker investment following Bollington sale

Inflexion has made an investment into corporate insurance broker David Roberts & Partners Group.

The private equity firm stated that the investment is being made by Inflexion Enterprise Fund V, its lower mid-market fund.

The move follows Inflexion’s sale of Bollington to Gallagher at the start of the year. At the time, Inflexion partner Carl Wormald told Insurance Age that the PE house would be looking to build up another UK regional broker.

Growth
DR&P, based in the North of England

