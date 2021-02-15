Interview: Willis Insurance and Risk Management

Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM) is exploring a range of opportunities as it gears up for growth in 2021.

According to managing director Richard Willis, the company is set to make two acquisitions in the near future with a view to complete four or five deals this year.

“We’re trying to compete in the space below the big consolidators,” he explains.

“We’re looking to talk to brokers who don’t want their legacy to be swallowed up or become part of a much bigger entity. We’re