Bollington deal to “supercharge” Gallagher’s presence in the North West

Michael Rea, CEO of Gallagher’s UK Retail Division has stated that he is looking forward to having Bollington in the Gallagher stable, adding that the broker will “supercharge” its presence in the North West.

He hailed Bollington as a “nice strategic fit” for Gallagher after its deal to buy the broker was confirmed earlier today (12 January).

Bollington had previously been backed by private equity provider Inflexion since 2017 when it merged with Wilsons Insurance Brokers and Rea noted that