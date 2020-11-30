Mint Insurance Brokers joins James Hallam's AR network

Mint Insurance Brokers has joined the Appointed Representative Partnership Programme with James Hallam (JHL) with effect from 23 November 2020.

According to James Hallam, Mint is a new trading name for an independent retail and wholesale broking team of 18 people based in the City of London.

The business was launched in 2014 and provides cover in a range of classes including commercial property and liability, professional liability, construction, medical malpractice and private clients. It is