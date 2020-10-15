Abrams Insurance reports growing GWP in its first year

New broker Abrams Insurance Services has surpassed its GWP target for the first year of trading despite challenges arising from the pandemic, according to managing director Barry Abrams.

The broker reported gross written premium of £650,000 for the year, higher than the forecasted £600,000.

Abrams told Insurance Age: “We’ve had a very good year. It’s been very busy despite the lockdown and we’ve got lots of interest from ex clients and new clients alike.”

The broker, which was launched by