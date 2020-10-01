News analysis: Judgment handed down in BI test case
The much-anticipated judgment in the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) business interruption test case was handed down on 15 September, revealing a mixed result for both insurers and policyholders.
The FCA argued that the High Court had ruled in favour of policyholders on the majority of issues under scrutiny in the case, but the Association of British Insurers (ABI) stated that the result “divides equally between insurers and policyholders on the main issues”.
It is clear that the complex
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Clear buys Brokerbility
- FCA and insurers apply to leapfrog appeals to Supreme Court in BI test case
- Clear CEO reveals next steps after "brilliant" Brokerbility deal
- CMA forces Ardonagh to u-turn on £26m Bennetts buy
- Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebitda of £99.9m
- Zego partners with Bravo Group to offer fleet product to networks members
- Howden acquires again to bolster position in PI market