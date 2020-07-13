FSCS reports surge in broker-related claims

Scheme says it has started paying out on new failures including to customers of Elite Insurance, Lamp Insurance, Quick-Sure Insurance and CBL Insurance.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has revealed that the cost of compensating customers of failed general insurance distribution firms increased by £10m in the year ended 31 March 2020.

The cost for the year was £21m, compared to £11m in the preceding year, according to the FSCS’s 2019/20 Annual Report and Class Statements.

FSCS highlighted that the main cost in the GI distribution class over the last few years has been related to payment protection insurance (PPI) claims.

The organisation stated: “The media interest in the PPI deadline in August 2019 generated additional claims, although many were more speculative so had a lower uphold rate.”

Another reason for the increase was that Strathearn Insurance Services was placed in default in September 2019. According to FSCS the business had mis-sold the insurance of investments into property developments.

FSCS explained that it has received a total of 8,951 new GI distribution-related claims over the year, compared to 7,379 in 2018/19.

The organisation further noted that 24% of the levies of the class had been paid by the general insurance provision class.

Failures

The insurer class saw a £33m drop in compensation cost in 2019/20. The total cost was £126m, down from £159m in the preceding year.

FSCS explained: “There were no major failures in the year and the decrease in compensation is due to lower provisions for Return of Premium.”

It added that it had continued to pay out claims relating to older failures, including Enterprise Insurance Company, where the total compensation cost reduced to £22m for the year, compared to £35m in 2018/19.

The Scheme stated that it has also started paying out on newer failures, including Elite Insurance Company (£6m) and Lamp Insurance (£4m) as well as Quick-Sure Insurance and CBL Insurance.

Earlier this month, FSCS chief operating officer, Jimmy Barber, told Insurance Age that the organisation is ready if it has to step in to help policyholders of Gefion, which went into solvent liquidation at the end of June.

As previously reported, brokers will pay an £18m levy for 2020/21, up from £12m in the preceding year.

Recoveries

FSCS further stated that it has recovered £50m from failed firms over the year. This money is used to offset levies or return to industry.

Recoveries from failed GI distribution firms fell dramatically to £124,000 in 2019/20, down from £2.7m in 2018/19.

In the insurer class recoveries fell to £3,3m, compared to £4.2m in 2018/19.

Caroline Rainbird, FSCS’s chief executive, commented: “In 2019/20, FSCS helped over 258,000 customers who had suffered losses from 874 failed financial services firms, including some 137 firms which failed this year. It is vital we recognise that FSCS was only able to pay compensation because of the firms who paid our levy, together with the money that was recovered by FSCS.

“It is crucial that we continue to work with the industry to do what we can to help reduce compensation costs and avoid financial harm to consumers. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to make sure that we provide a trusted, fair and efficient compensation service that helps to build trust and confidence in the UK’s financial services industry.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.