Covid-19: Industry "getting hammered" over business interruption, says Biba

Brokers hit back over business interruption following criticism of the entire insurance industry as some call for government assistance in getting the message across.

Insurance brokers are being unfairly maligned by MPs and the press over business interruption payouts.

British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) executive director, Graeme Trudgill, commented: “The industry is getting hammered by MPs and the press over business interruption.”

Biba said that that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak’s, announcement (18 March) that BI cover would pay out following the government’s recommendation (as oppose to an order) for businesses to close did cause some confusion among businesses.

Sunak was not confirming all BI payouts would kick in, he was explaining that businesses with the correct pandemic cover would see their policies activate. The industry as a whole has been criticised for its response to BI.

Pooling?

Trudgill continued: “Insurance is a model people pay into. The many pay and the few benefit. With a pandemic, how can regular insurance capitalise for losses in the trillions?” he questioned.

He added: “It is something more for the government unless a pooling facility can be set-up.”

He further stated that pandemics such as Covid-19 were considered a “fundamental risk” and said insurance is here for more predictable claims.

It is expected that around 5% of BI claims will be covered under pandemic extensions.

Biba CEO Steve White added: “It is a difficult situation. This [pandemic] was never specified anywhere. It is not for MPs to criticise – we are not a charity sector.”

Message

Paul Beck, managing director at Direct Insurance Corporate Risks, argued that there should have been a clear message sent out to the wider public stating that 99.5% of BI policies do not and never have covered coronavirus.

“I was getting questions about this yesterday. We’re two weeks in now, it’s sad that people don’t know the answer yet,” he noted.

In Beck’s view the government should have helped the sector out with conveying this message. He added that now there will be people “badmouthing the industry” for not paying out.

“You’re better off coming out and saying that insurance companies never covered this, never planned to, never could,” Beck commented.

“Insurance companies going bust doesn’t help the public any more than it helps us.”

Image

In addition, Adam Townley, director at Taunton-based Townley Insurance Brokers, agreed that this is “not a fantastic PR opportunity for us in the insurance profession”.

He added: “Most of my day-to-day queries have been from existing clients asking whether they’re covered and me having to say no.

“It’s not been nice being the bearer of bad news for the last couple of weeks.”

The Biba team suggested the industry would need to work to look at the image of brokers externally and dispel the myth about pandemic extensions.

Trudgill commented: “It isn’t fair for brokers to get the blame [for BI not paying out] as it isn’t an extension that is widely available in the market.”

Communication

The body said communication about this issue was especially important and that Biba should be an organisation that says the right things and ensure consumers understand about business insurance and ensure brokers are not blamed by businesses who did not buy pandemic BI extensions.

“We can only sell the products available to us,” commented Trudgill.

Natalie Goodson, director at broker Robert J Goodson, noted that she was also worried about the sector’s reputation and called for transparency in the industry.

“I don’t think the government helped and then they didn’t do anything to really readdress the situation,” she commented.

Goodson concluded: “When has pandemic cover ever been a question to a little local shop? That’s a global manufacturing concern.”

