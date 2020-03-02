Sutton Winson snaps up health and protection broker

Broker says acquisition of Flexible Health will allow it to expand its private medical insurance offering to individuals.

Sutton Winson has bought Kent-based Flexible Health Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

Flexible Health, an independent health and protection broker, was established in 2006 in Edenbridge.

Sutton Winson noted that the acquisition comes as it looks to expand its private medical insurance offering into personal lines.

According to the broker, the team at Flexible Health will continue to provide advice to both individuals and businesses alongside Sutton Winson’s specialist health and protection team.

David Clare, founder and managing director of Flexible Health, stated that the deal was an “exciting opportunity” for the business.

He added: “By becoming a subsidiary of Sutton Winson, it gives us the ability to offer both our individual and business customers a wide range of other insurance products that best suit their needs, whilst we benefit from the support of a larger company.”

Expansion

David Thomson, MD of Sutton Winson, commented: “Our core strategy at Sutton Winson still remains the same; continuing to grow organically through the cross-selling and referrals of insurance products and services.

“Up until now, our health and protection proposition has primarily focused on offering private medical insurance and group protection solutions for businesses here in the UK and internationally.”

According to Thomson, the acquisition will allow the broker to expand its offering to individuals.

Values

He continued: “As well as both our customer bases benefiting from more options of additional insurances, the other reason why we decided to work with Flexible Health is because of the common values we both share.

“We are both passionate about helping our clients achieve their goals, by taking an ethical and straightforward approach when providing them with expert advice.”

Sutton Winson has previously bought commercial broker Ashby and Nightingale in 2013 and recruitment and payroll specialist Naylor Wright in 2015.

In January 2019, it entered a joint venture with Ascot Wealth Management, offering a range of financial advisory and planning services.

Sutton Winson is a privately owned broker which operates from offices across Middlesex and West Sussex.

