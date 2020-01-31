RFIB CEO exits ahead of Tysers integration
The decision is effective immediately and a management committee has been formed to lead the business in the interim.
Steven Beard has stepped down as CEO of broker RFIB, parent company Integro Insurance Brokers has announced.
The decision is effective immediately.
Beard stated: “I have valued greatly the opportunity to lead the business through its last phase of development and have enjoyed sharing this success with a team that cares passionately about ‘doing the right thing’.
“Stepping down as CEO and leaving a business is never an easy decision to take, but timing is everything, and now feels right.”
Merger
Earlier this month, plans were revealed to integrate RFIB with Integro brand Tysers within the year.
Integro had completed its acquisition of RFIB’s parent, Risk Transfer Group, on 1 January 2020.
Following Beard’s departure, an interim management committee has been formed to lead the business until the integration has been completed.
The committee is formed of Morna Leather, finance director; Chris Tansley, chairman of marine; and Kevin Stratton, managing director of specialty
Integro
Integro Insurance Brokers has traded under the Tysers brand in the UK since July 2019.
This followed Integro’s purchase of Tysers owner Hawkes Bay in March 2018 – a deal which completed three months later.
In November 2019, Andrew Behrends announced that he would step down as group CEO of Integro due to personal reasons.
The company said it had begun searching for a UK-based replacement.
