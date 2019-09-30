Turnover and profits up at Eldon in 2018
The firm's broking businesses reported growth in income to £68.9m.
Eldon Insurance has reported an uptick in turnover and profit for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Turnover rose to £87.9m in 2018 from £77.6m in the preceding year, while pre-tax profit soared to £6.5m (2017: £2.5m).
In addition, group operating profit for the business, which is the parent company of broker GoSkippy, increased to £6.5m in 2018 from £2.3m in 2017.
Meanwhile, Eldon’s administrative expenses also rose to £81.4m (2017: £75.2m).
Average staff numbers for 2018 were 483, up from 440 in the preceding year.
The company said in a document published on Companies House that it had “continued to build on the foundations it had laid in prior years through its investment in its brokerage brands and focus on efficiency in running both the brokerage and claims handling operations”.
Broking
In its brokerage businesses, which include the trading styles GoSkippy and Vavista, as well as an affinity partnership with Debenhams, Eldon reported growth in income to £68.9m in 2018 (2017: £61m).
The broking division also saw increases in renewals policies to 173,000 (2017: 125,000) and new business policies to 384,000 (2017: 329,000). Total policies in force at the end of 2018 stood at 357,000, down from 370,000 in 2017.
Meanwhile, commercial broker Business Choice Direct Insurance Services (BCD), reported a profit of £725,000 and a turnover of £6m. In 2017, BCD was separated from Eldon into a new legal entity 51% of which is owned by Eldon.
In May this year, Eldon added former Brightside CEO Martyn Holman as a non-executive director and Sir Mark Boleat as chairman.
Arron Banks-owned Eldon and the Leave.EU campaign were fined a total of £120,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for serious breaches of marketing laws earlier this year.
