Ten takes small profit hit due to software house move

2018 results reveal a rise in turnover but a fall in profit at the AR network.

Ten Insurance Services has reported a rise in turnover to £11.8m for the full year to 31 December 2018 (2017: £11.3m).

However operating profit fell slightly to £265,000 for the year, from £316,000 in the preceding year.

Pre-tax profit was £263,000 (2017: £301,000), while expenses grew to £2.6m (2017: £2.3m).

Technology
Ten director James Sharp explained that the dip in profit was a result of the business going through the process of moving all of its appointed representatives (AR) to Acturis from CDL, with Ten still paying for both software houses.

Sharp explained that the AR network had also invested in its operations in Glasgow and Manchester.

“We decided that if we were going to take a hit, which we have, we should take the hit altogether,” he explained.

Sharp added: “Profits should be back up next year or the year after, we’re just at the end of paying double now.”

In its strategic report, the company wrote: “Investment continues to be made in technology and people to manage and develop our range of services, while producing profitable results. Our appointed representatives receive strong support in many areas to assist in running their businesses and as a result our retention rates are high.”

Insurance Age revealed earlier this month that Sharp will retire from the business at the end of the month. He will be succeeded by Dawn Derbyshire.

