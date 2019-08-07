Brolly CEO reveals new product that counters "absurd" dual pricing practices

InsurTech Futures: Broker launches new contents policy which includes loyalty discounts.

InsurTech broker Brolly has launched Brolly Contents in partnership with Hiscox.

The product is aimed at people wanting to insure up to £40,000 worth of belongings and who rent or own a property.

The broker explained that Brolly Contents includes flexible monthly subscriptions that reduce in price every month with loyalty.

Dual pricing

Phoebe Hugh, Brolly chief executive officer and founder, told Insurance Age that it was “totally absurd” that the practice of dual pricing in the insurance industry is still going on today.

Brolly Contents has been designed to tackle the loyalty penalty by instead offering loyalty discounts and declining premiums for customers for every claim-free month.

In September 2018, Citizens Advice lodged a super-complaint with the Competition and Markets Authority, slamming the practice of overcharging loyal customers within the home insurance, mobile, broadband, mortgages and savings sectors.

Policy

Brolly added that registered customers can receive a quote in under 60 seconds from its app-based chatbot. In addition, customers can take photos of their possessions and AI-powered computer vision will identify the items.

According to Brolly, the product also lets customers insure just the items they want to, even if it’s only the higher value items, unlike traditional contents policies.

After choosing the value they want to protect both inside and outside the home, customers are covered worldwide and can update their cover at any time at no cost.

Hugh commented: “We’ve listened to what people actually want and packed it into one product.

“No more loyalty tax, no more hidden fees, and no insurance dictionary needed to work out what you’re buying. This is just the beginning from Brolly - we’re harnessing technology to build the simplest insurance experience in the world.”

Hiscox

Brolly further noted that the product was developed in partnership with Hiscox in order to blend underwriting and technology expertise.

Matt Churchill, head of Hiscox Futures, said: “Consumer expectations of insurance are changing. We identified early on that Brolly were leading the charge in exploring new ways of engaging customers.

“Together, we’ve designed a simple insurance product and brought it to life on Brolly’s proven technology driven platform. We hope it brings positive benefits to consumers looking for simplicity and flexibility from a home contents policy.”

