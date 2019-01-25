Court case highlights abuse of on-demand motor apps

Broker Cuvva says it's working with the police after uninsured driver tries to buy insurance through the Cuvva app after being pulled over.

Loren Gould, head of growth at InsurTech broker Cuvva, has stated that the firm wants to work with the police to stop fraud and uninsured driving.

The comments follow an article in The Examiner Live outlining how an uninsured driver stopped by a policeman tried to use the Cuvva app to buy insurance while she was still talking to the police.

“Unfortunately we’ll never be able to fully stamp out fraud because there will always be bad actors in the mix, but we’re able to mitigate it as much as possible,” Gould told Insurance Age.

Pay-as-you-go broker Cuvva specialises in car insurance and allows customers to get fully insured on any car by the hour with policies starting instantly.

According to the article in the Examiner, the driver claimed that she was trying to sort out the policy to drive her friend’s vehicle before she was pulled over.

Risk

But Gould did not believe that Cuvva’s model of selling insurance could enable people to drive uninsured and then quickly get a policy through the app if stopped by the police.

“The story particularly shows that if you try to risk it and buy insurance after the fact you’re going to get caught,” he noted.

Adding: “There’s no way to fake that. Within every aspect of life there is always going to be fraudulent behaviour and the value add that Cuvva provides is that we make it easier and more affordable for people to buy insurance.

“Now you can buy a one-hour policy, which makes it more affordable to certain people.”

He further pointed out that motor insurance is a legal requirement and discouraged people from “risking it” and driving uninsured.

Collaboration

According to Gould, Cuvva has been collaborating with the police to provide details on whether policies are in force and when they were purchased.

He further stated that Cuvva offers 24/7 customer support and that the police can get in touch via email or live chat with the average response time of two minutes.

Gould concluded: “Where Cuvva will come into play is we are able to assist the police in terms of helping to prosecute people when they are caught and providing a clear paper trail there.

“What it comes to is that whilst we do make it easier to get insured, we shouldn’t be punished for that.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.