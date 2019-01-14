Unauthorised broker targets customers on Instagram

The FCA has issued a warning that GLC Car Insurance is targeting consumers in the UK through the social media platform.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has sent out a warning about unauthorised broker GLC Car Insurance, which is targeting customers in the UK.

GLC Car Insurance operates through an Instagram account and the FCA noted that it believed the company is “carrying on regulated activities which require authorisation”.

The firm describes itself as specialised insurance brokers and the Instagram page is still active and has nearly 3,500 followers.

Its first post was published on 26 June 2018.

Pictures shown on the GLC Instagram account appear to indicate that the organisation is speaking to potential customers over WhatsApp.

Facebook

This is not the first time the FCA has warned of scammers operating via social media. In July 2018 it warned of clone broker Car Insurance 4 u’s Facebook page and Insurance Age stepped in to get the fraudulent page taken down.

The FCA stated in its warning: “Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised by us.

“However, some firms act without our authorisation and some knowingly run investment scams.”

